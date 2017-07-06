It's a stellar season for Worthing College rugby

Both Worthing College’s boys’ and girls’ programmes enjoyed their most successful year to date this past campaign.

A stellar 2016/17 season saw them collect five trophies as well as numerous individual accolades for pupils.

Worthing College rugby girls squad enjoyed a successful campaign

Worthing College’s boys had a campaign to remember, winning three of the four competitions they entered.

Going into the year as county champions, Worthing managed to successfully defend their title.

Steyning Grammar and The Weald School were beaten at the quarter-final and semi-final stages respectively, setting up a repeat of the final from 12 months ago against BHASVIC.

Worthing College would have no issues claiming the county title for a second year in succession. Some superb rugby was produced in the final, earning them a comprehensive 45-19 victory.

Worthing College rugby boys team managed to retain their county cup title last season

The Academy of Colleges League was a real focus for Worthing College this year and they lost just once on the way to being crowned champions.

Winning this particular competition allowed them progression into the National League play-offs.

Worthing’s boys swept aside all opposition in front of them, before being handed the title after the team they were due to face in the final were removed from the competition for fielding ineligible players.

The only downside to an otherwise unblemished season came in the NatWest Cup. Christs Hospital dumped Worthing College out of the competition at the third-round stage but lead coach Ben Coulson had nothing but praise for his young challengers and said: “We entered four competitions and won three. I’m delighted for the students, this is evidence of the work the group put in, of the progress they have made and their ability to seize the opportunities afforded them.

The boys team line-up after winning three of the four events entered

“There have been so many individual successes within the group, from Tom Adams’ debut for Worthing Raiders in National 2 South, past captain Rob Fogerty playing for England Counties under-20s, as well as the ten or so county representatives at under-17 to 20 level.

“We are not the reason for their success, but I’d like to think we’ve helped support them on their journey to achieve both in the class room academically and of course on the rugby pitch.”

It’s not just the boys on Worthing College’s rugby programme that are proving a success, though.

Running one of only seven AASE programmes in the country, it gives young, female players a chance to strive for both academic and sporting excellence.

Worthing College girls’ rugby programme lead coach Mark Rugman said: “Worthing College has students attending from all over the south east of England, we have 12 county, two divisional and one international player in the ranks this year.

“Our Dutch international Linneke played for Harlequins at the top level in the country, helping them to league and cup victory.”

With all of these individual successes, it is no surprise that the girls won the Sussex Sevens title, made the semi-finals of Rosslyn Park Sevens, came third in the AoC National Championships and, mixed with the boys’ squad, retained their under-19 national beach touch championship for a third year in a row.

