Hornsby stars as Arundel score derby win over Littlehampton

Kieran Hornsby was the star of the day as Arundel Cricket Club scored a derby win over Littlehampton on Saturday.

Hornsby followed up his century by taking six wickets to seal Arundel a 20-run West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 success.

Chris Heberlein, who was stand-in skipper with James Askew not available, stuck Arundel in but a considerable third-wicket stand took things away from Littlehampton.

Hornsby (100) shared a third-wicket partnership of 102 with Tom Pattinson as Arundel reached 242 for seven from 49 overs.

Littlehampton would run them close, helped by Thomas Lee’s 81, before losing their final wicket with three balls of the game to go.

Lucas Stubbs was the last man to depart as Littlehampton were dismissed for 222 in 44.3 overs.

Dan Rive, Littlehampton club captain, admitted it was not the way anyone wanted to start the new season.

He said: “It was not the way anyone wanted at the club wanted to start the season.

“We actually started quite well with the ball, then Kieran (Hornsby) and Tom (Pattinson) took the game away from us.

“I’d say we actually did well to pull things back and restrict them to 242 in the end.

“Nathan Perry and Louis Paul did well to pull them back and leave us with a chance of chasing their score down.

“Thomas (Lee) got us off to a flyer but the ultimate downfall was a lack of contribution from the middle-order.

“Kieran (Hornsby) was a thorn in our side all day and he finished up with six wickets to take the match away from us.”

Paul got rid of Arundel opener and skipper Joe Bain (nine) and Jacob Temple first ball to leave them 14-2.

Temple’s departure brought Pattinson to the crease and he and Hornsby turned things around.

Pattinson would go onto make 57 off 72 balls before falling with the score on 116.

Hornsby eventually went for 100, which came off 127 balls and included 15 fours and one six, to leave Arundel on 204 for five.

Late innings runs from Nick Murray (24) and Daniel Turner (22) helped Arundel reach 242-7 from 49 overs.

Perry finished with figures of 4-56 from his 13 overs to leave the match in the balance at the halfway stage.

Lee smashed 81 from 84 balls to put Littlehampton in a strong position at 134-3 when he fell.

A lack of contribution from the middle-order would comeback to cost Littlehampton.

Perry hit a quickfire 27 off 20 balls to try and pull his side back into it.

Stubbs then made 20 from number nine but he would be the final wicket to fall.

Littlehampton would need only to survive three more balls to hang on for the draw but Sean Twine bowled him as Littlehampton were all out for 222 in 44.3 overs.

Hornsby followed up his century with match-winning figures of 6-49.

Littlehampton host Crawley Down on Saturday, while Arundel entertain Southwater on the same day.

