Win moves Mullets out of the bottom three

Arundel Football Club moved out of the Southern Combination League Premier Division relegation places on Saturday.

Asa Nicholson struck twice and Lewis Jenkins added a third as Mullets secured a 3-0 home triumph over Eastbourne United.

Having started the day in 18th Arundel’s win - coupled with AFC Uckfield Town suffering a 6-0 loss at Loxwood - ensured Mullets moved above Uckfield in the standings.

Arundel manager Richard Towers felt the win was well deserved following a great deal of hard-work from his squad in recent weeks.

He said: “This win was reward for all the effort we’ve been putting in over the past few weeks. The lads have been brilliant and we are finally out of the bottom three.

“We can’t rest on our laurels, though, we’ve still got a lot of work left to do. All along I’ve wanted our fate to be in our hands and now we’ve got that.

“All we have to do is take care of our own results and we’ll maintain our place in this division.”

After a scoreless opening half-hour, Nicholson broke the deadlock with a superb free-kick. He curled a 30-yard set-piece over United’s wall and into the top corner.

Nicholson then made it two a minutes before the interval, rounding the goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net.

The win was then wrapped up 13 minutes from time as Jenkins thundered home a right-foot effort to seal a 3-0 win and move Mullets out of the relegation zone with four games left.

Mullets welcome basement boys Hailsham Town in the league tomorrow.

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; Lofting, Tipper, Walker, Bunker; Jenkins, Mottershead, Jarvis, N.DaCosta; Nicholson, Russell. Subs: A.Biggs (Lofting, 60), Richards (Russell, 75), L.DaCosta (Jarvis, 75), Holmes.

