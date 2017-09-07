Win a copy of new book 'Brighton Up'

A new book looking back at Albion’s last two seasons tells the story of how Brighton bounced back from heartbreak to reach the Premier League.

Brighton Up is the inside story of Albion’s story from despair to triumph and the Premier League. After missing out on promotion to the Premier League only on goal difference in the 2015/16 season, the Seagulls bounced back to achieve their ultimate aim last season.

Acclaimed sports journalist Nick Szczepanik, a lifelong Brighton fan with strong contacts at the club, documents its travails over two turbulent seasons.

Albion chairman Tony Bloom, Seagulls boss Chris Hughton and several players spoke to Szczepanik about their despair and triumph, the highs and the lows, across two seasons that will never be forgotten by any Brighton supporters.

The book is avaliable to buy on Amazon for £18.99.