Wick cap memorable week with cup victory

Wick Football Club capped a memorable seven days with a Sussex RUR Charity Cup win over division-higher SCFL Premier Division Eastbourne Town last night.

After announcing the signing of former Premier League striker Marcus Bent last Wednesday, Lee Baldwin’s side put seven past Hailsham Town in a 7-2 rout three days later, before Ashley Hawkes’ goal sealed a 1-0 second-round triumph over Town at Crabtree Park.

Wick boss Baldwin believes the RUR Cup win was a statement of intent from his team and said: “It’s been a brilliant week for everyone involved with this football club. After relegation last season, a few people were saying we’d go straight down again, we’d struggle to get a team but hopefully that shuts a few people up now.

“We had a strict game plan (against Eastbourne), which we executed superbly. I said to the boys at the end, I know I haven’t been involved in management for long, but that’s definitely the best result I’ve ever had.

“With everything off the field starting to take shape and get bigger, it’s important we match that on the pitch. I’ve think we’ve shown with league results, along with this win, we are making very good progress. We’ll just take things one step at a time. and not look too far ahead.”

Ethan Strevett’s free-kick picked out an unmarked Liam Baitup, though, he fired a first-time volley in to the side netting on 20 minutes.

That miss would prove costly as, less than two minutes later, Wick broke and Hawkes fired past Greg Nessling.

Keelan Belcher got down low to stop Bright Temba’s turn and shot finding the bottom corner five minutes later, then Charlie Northeast’s last-ditch tackle prevented Aaron Capon from capitalising on some poor defending.

Temba was sent racing clear, riding an attempted Northeast tackle, only to see his effort come back off a post ten minutes before the break.

There was a delay before the second period started as the referee sent one of Town’s coaching team to the stands.

Wick were resolute at the back during the second half, riding their luck on a couple of occasions.

Jack Tucker’s chipped pass sent Alan Foster racing away, only for Northeast to clear his goalbound effort on the line 15 minutes from time.

Town had late appeals for a penalty waved away when Baitup fell in the area as Wick booked their spot in round three.

Wick came from a goal down to clinch an emphatic 7-2 Southern Combination League Division 1 win at Hailsham Town on Saturday.

Josh Irish hit a hat-trick, fellow forward Ben Mepham bagged a brace, while both Ashley Hawkes and new recruit Alex Kew struck.

Baldwin said: “Josh (Irish) and Ben (Mepham) played like a real partnership up top and were both clinical. It’s been a mad week off the field but it was nice to get back to winning ways on it.”

WICK v Hailsham Town: Belcher; Eyres, Cox, Ediker, Northeast, Barrett, Hawkes, Weir, Irish, Mepham, Kew. Subs: Hendrick (Cox), Heffron (Ediker), Ebbling (Barrett), Baldwin, Lampton.

WICK v Eastbourne Town: Belcher; Eyres, Barratt, Northeast Cox; Weir, Lampton; Hawkes, Connolly, Kew; Irish. Subs: Hendrick, Mepham (Kew, 82), Ebling, Ediker (Barrett, 45).