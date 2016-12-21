We’re very much in a scrap now – Coulson

Worthing Raiders Rugby Club assistant coach Ben Coulson saw his side slump to a fifth successive National 2 South defeat on Saturday and admitted: “We’re in a scrap at the wrong end of the table now.”

Raiders saw an 8-0 lead come and go before suffering a 20-8 loss at Barnes.

It brings to an end a tough 2016 for Worthing, as they sit fourth from bottom, level on points with third-from-bottom Barnstaple.

Coulson knows Raiders must turn things around and said: “We are now very much in the scrap at the wrong end of the table. Barnes, Barnstaple, Exmouth, Henley Hawks, London Irish Wild Geese, Bury St Edmunds and ourselves are looking to be in the top four of this mini-league.

“It is true to say the outside perception may be every game is a cup final, but we know the consistent collection of points across each match and the continued development of individuals, units and the team are fundamental to our success as a group.”

Having won just one of their past ten league matches, Coulson believes a good start in the new year is crucial.

He said: “It is always disappointing when you are in a slump like this.

“We’ve been right in it for large portions of matches but need to start realising a five or ten-minute drop in application means a possible victory turns into probable defeat. With continued development and players returning from injury in January, we’re positioned to move up the table in the new year.”

