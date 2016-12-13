Warner’s strike helps Swans stun East Preston

Joe Warner got the only goal to send East Preston Football Club to just a third Southern Combination League Division 1 defeat of the season on Saturday.

Warner’s strike on the hour was the difference as Storrington sealed an unlikely victory.

Despite having the vast majority of possession, EP failed to make their territory count, leaving boss Bob Paine frustrated.

He said: “This was a very frustrating match for us. We had a great amount of possession but were unable to break down a resolute Storrington defence.

“Credit to Storrington, they worked very hard and reacted like they’d won the league at the final whistle, which shows what beating us means to teams.

“I will now see what my young team are made of in terms of how they react at Ringmer on Saturday.”

A frustrating opening 45 minutes saw efforts from Hayden Hunter, Jack Barnes, Lukas Franzen-Jones and Connor Bull all fail to beat Gary Elliott in Storrington’s goal.

EP continued to dominate in the second but failure to find the net would go onto cost them.

The decisive moment in the match came on the hour as Warner struck.

A long-ball into EP’s box was punched clear by Chris Cook, his clearance made it’s way to Russell Shoebridge who teed up an unmarked Warner to slot home.

EP went in search of a leveller but a combination of good defending, poor finishing and the ball failing to fall kindly in the area, meant Swans held on for all three points.

Despite the defeat, EP remain fifth in the standings, without losing too much ground on the two teams above them.

Steyning Town, in fourth, were held to a home draw leaving Paine’s side three points away from them with three games in hand. Saltdean United lost at Little Common meaning EP are four points of them with two games in hand.

EAST PRESTON: Cook; Josh Parazo, Lyne, Etherington, Jacob Parazo; Hallett, Barnes; Bull, Franzen-Jones, Hunter; Huet. Subs: Gilbertson (Jacob Parazo), Stevenson (Hallett), Taylor (Bull), John, Purkis.

