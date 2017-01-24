VIDEO: Bobby Moore in Chichester... Hurst, Greaves and Brooking take on Pompey for West Ham

Rare footage has been unearthed showing Bobby Moore on a visit to Chichester City’s Oaklands Park in 1970.

And with it comes glorious colour film of the West Ham team of that time - containing the likes of Geoff Hurst, Trevor Brooking and Jimmy Greaves - playing Pompey in a Fratton Park friendly.

A new series on ITV is shedding light on the life of England’s World Cup-winning captain Moore. Tina and Bobby, based on the book by Moore’s wife, reaches its last episode of three this Friday (January 27). Millions of people have been following the series.

Now a rare clip of when Moore came to Chichester’s Oaklands Park in 1970, just after England’s appearance at the 1970 World Cup, has just been released on Youtube along with rare vintage footage of a match from the same year between Pompey and West Ham at Fratton Park.

The visitors won 2-0 with goals by Trevor Brooking and Geoff Hurst. Many old-time Pompey favourites can be seen in the 8mm footage which has been digitally remastered by Vince Carroll of the BBC.

There is also footage of Felpham’s former Coca Cola ball-juggling soccer champ Allen David, who knew the England legend well. Moore died aged 51 from bowel cancer.

David is delighted to see the film getting an airing and said: “I shared the same agent as Bobby when the first sports agents came on the scene. We went around the world together on assignments .

“The clip of Bobby when he visited Oaklands Park is from 1970, just after the World Cup in Brazil. None of the rare footage has ever been seen publicly in the complete video.

“Older readers will remember that day Bobby landed in a helicopter on the pitch to make a personal appearance at the ground.”

David, now involved in Welsh League football, strongly believes Moore should be knighted, like two of those West Ham stars seen in the Fratton Park film, Hurst and Brooking.

Did you see Bobby Moore when he visited Chichester? Or were you at that 1970 Pompey-West Ham game? Let us know your memories - email steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk or comment on this story on this page or our Facebook page.

