Tucker targeting success with Blues

Jon Tucker is hopeful his Rustington Football Club team can have a successful Southern Combination League Division 2 campaign.

Tucker, who returned as Blues manager last October, guided the team to an 11th-placed finish in the standings - after taking over with Rustington rooted to the bottom of the table and without a point.

Blues made the Recreation Ground a fortress during Tucker's return as boss, losing just once after he took charge.

Rustington have recruited well over the summer, bringing in Worthing Town duo Steve Kirkham and Declan Jenkins, while Jon Beaney, Scott Edwards, Jack Llewellyn and with Ben West have also joined.

Only Tom Sassi has left from last season's squad and after a solid pre-season, Tucker is aiming high this season.

He said: "The hope for any manager at the start of the season is to be successful. We will see what this season brings but the main thing is for the players to enjoy it.

"There is no pressure at this club, it's a wonderful place with marvellous people around it. Supporters just want players to have come off the park knowing that they have given their all, which we'll get from this group."

One of the few struggles Tucker faced during his spell in charge last season was difficulty picking up results away from home.

Blues kick things off on the road, with trips to Upper Beeding on Saturday, then they go to highly-fancied Ferring three days later (6.30pm).

Ahead of a first full season back in charge of Blues, form on the road is one area Tucker wants to see improved.

He added: "To be challenging in any division your away form needs to be good. Our form on the road wasn't good enough last season, that's something we are looking to improve this time around."

