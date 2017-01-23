Tucker relieved as Blues register first win in five

Jon Tucker was delighted as Rustington Football Club bagged their first victory in five Southern Combination League Division 2 matches on Saturday.

A strike in each half from Tom Sassi and substitute Jordan Curtis ensured Blues sealed a 2-0 home success over Montpelier Villa.

With Rustington a goal to the good but under immense pressure in the second period, Aaron Blackwell was shown a second yellow card ten minutes from time as Montpelier ended with ten-men.

Blues' first half display impressed boss Tucker in particular but he was just as happy with his side's defensive resilience for large periods in the second 45 minutes.

He said: "It was a game of two halves really. We were quick out of the blocks and the best we've been in the time I've been back in the first half.

"The second was a totally different story and they absolutely battered us. Credit to my players, new signing Richard John in particular, he stood out and we stood firm to keep them at bay.

"Once they were reduced to ten men, we had some of the pressure we faced released and Jordan got the second for us late on. It was a massive win and important, considering the recent run we've been on.

"We have played some of the top teams but with the team I'm assembling I was expecting to do better than we did."

Blues got off to a flying start and found themselves ahead inside 13 minutes. Chris Darwin's clever diagonal ball picked out Sassi, who took the ball in his stride, before curling home with the outside of his right boot.

Joseph Matthews then saw a free-kick cleared on the line and Darwin had an effort saved as all before the half-hour.

Keeper Gareth Challen was at full stretch to keep a strike out ten minutes prior to the interval as Blues went in one goal ahead.

Montpelier dominated the ball and territory for large parts of the second half without really troubling Challen in Rustington's goal.

Blues then had a man advantage for the final ten minutes after Sassi was brought down by Blackwell and the Montpelier player was shown a second yellow card.

Rustington made the most of the extra man with Curtis bagging his side's second seven minutes from the end as they sealed a 2-0 win.

Next up for Blues is another home clash as they welcome Rottingdean Village on Saturday.

RUSTINGTON: Challen; Hurst, MacIver, John, Miles; Rowland, Hudson, Matthews; Sassi, Harvey, Darwin. Subs: Curtis (Hudson, 35), Turek (Harvey, 70), Barnes (Hurst, 80)

