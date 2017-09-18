Towers' U-turn sees him back in charge at Arundel

Richard Towers has returned for a third stint as Arundel Football Club manager - just seven days after announcing his resignation.

Towers informed Mullets' club committee of his decision to step down last Monday, only to be reappointed six days later.

Mullets, who were taken charge by Towers and vice-chairman Simon Butler for their Southern Combination League Premier Division clash at Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday, began their search for a new manager.

After an agreement to appoint a new boss fell through, chairman Bob Marchant got back in touch with Towers to see if would return for a third stint.

Towers didn’t hesitate and decided to return as manager. His previous assistant, Ryan Pharo, has now moved to rivals Wick, so his search begins for a new number two.

On his decision to return to Mill Road, Towers said: “The reason I stepped down was the fact I didn’t feel I had a pool of players to pick from now.

“Since I stepped down, people have been in touch and players have become available.

“It’s going to be a fresh start and one I’m looking forward to getting stuck in to.”

A pre-booked holiday means Towers will miss Mullets’ next three fixtures.

With no assistant currently in place, Towers is unaware of who will oversee the games he will miss at present and said: “I organised an extension to a holiday after I stepped down last week. Obviously that is not ideal now but it can’t be changed.

“I’m still to decide who’s going to take charge while I’m away.”

Towers, who took caretaker control alongside vice-chairman Butler for Saturday’s clash at Peacehaven before his reappointment as manager, saw his side suffer a seventh consecutive SCFL Premier Division defeat this term.

Elliott Dollner fired Mullets ahead, before Peacehaven stormed back to seal a 4-1 triumph.

Arundel goalkeeper Stuart McDonald was adjudged to have brought down a Magpies player, with a spot-kick awarded.

Cameron Wiltshire tucked the penalty away to level things up seven minutes in to first half stoppage-time.

Conor Wilkins, Elliot Levy and Wiltshire netted in the final ten minutes to seal a 4-1 win.

Arundel, who were only able to name one substitute, ran out of steam in the closing stages - according to manager Towers.

He added: “For all of an hour we were the better team and deserved something out of the game.

“Only having one fit substitute made it difficult for us and we ran out of legs. Three of the players I started with were carrying knocks, which made things tough.

“I’m hoping to get some fresh faces in over the next week and hopefully we’ll start to turn things around, getting a first league win sooner, rather than later.”

ARUNDEL: McDonald; Dollner, Jones, Dudas, Griffin; Lofting, Mottershead, J.Biggs, Jarvis; Townsend, Briggs. Subs: Burt (Jones, 68).

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.