Towers steps down as Mullets manager

Richard Towers has resigned as manager of Arundel Football Club after eight months back at the club.

Towers, who took charge for a second spell at the club in January, has seen his side struggle for form this season.

A 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Southern Counties East Premier Division outfit Lordswood in an FA Vase first round qualfying clash on Saturday was a ninth loss in ten matches in all competitions this campaign.

Towers did a superb job guiding Mullets to Southern Combination League Premier Division safety last term but that form has not been replicated in a first full season back in charge of Mullets.

Asa Nicholson and Lloyd Walker both left over the summer, while goalkeeper James Fernandes has been unavailable through work commitments.

Several injuries has left the squad thin on the ground and Towers feels now is the right time to walk away.

He said: “Coming back last season was great and keeping Arundel up was brilliant. We lost our spine over the summer, which has made things tough this season.

“I just feel now is the right time to walk away. It gives the club a chance to get someone new in and turn things around.

“In terms of contacts, I can’t call on as many players as I used to be able to. A lot of the players I know are getting older now.

“I really enjoyed coming back here last season but it’s been a real struggle this term.

“Lewis (Jenkins), Harry (Russell) and Scott (Tipper) have all spent time on the sidelines and they have been big misses for us.

“I’m sure the club will get the right person in to replace me, who will have his contacts and get the team back on track.”

Mullets vice-chairman Simon Butler was quick to thank Towers for his efforts and said: “Myself, Bob (Marchant; Arundel chairman) and other committee members would like to thank Richard for everything he has done here.

"He did a great job keeping us up last season but a number of factors have made things difficult for him. Richard is an honest guy and was first to admit his player pool is thinning out and the game is changing now.”

Arundel hope to have a new manager in place as quickly as possible.

