Teniola stars for Thamesmead Town to end East Preston's FA Cup run

Thamesmead Town forward Alex Teniola netted four times to end East Preston Football Club's run in this year's FA Cup at The Lashmar this afternoon.

As well as Teniola's quadruple, substitute Paul Vines bagged a brace while both Jake McIntyre and Thomas O'Connor also struck to help division-higher Bostik League South Thamesmead to an emphatic 8-0 preliminary round triumph.

EP scored a win over then two-divisions above Ryman League South Tooting & Mitcham United at the same stage last season, so there were hopes Bob Paine's side could once again pull off a cup shock.

However Thamesmead took to their task well, netting four times in the first 45 minutes, then the same amount in the second, to ease into the first qualifying round.

East Preston boss Paine felt it was a steep learning curve for his team and said: "I think it was men against boys at times today. We've got a young side here and Thamesmead really taught us a lesson.

"We were never going to win the FA Cup but I can't remember if I've ever been beaten 8-0. Both myself and the players are really hurting after this defeat, it's about how we react now."

Teniola hooked home a free-kick inside three minutes, only for his effort to be ruled out for an earlier foul.

Thamesmead could count themselves a little fortunate to have 11 players left on the field seven minutes later. A quick break saw Hayden Hunter attempt to go through on goal, before he was felled by Harley Brand but referee Tommy Warrilow showed him a yellow card.

Having coped quite well in the early exchanges, East Preston went a goal behind on 21 minutes. Brand's cross picked out Teniola, whose flicked header found the bottom corner.

Things got better for Thamesmead as they doubled their advantage seven minutes later. A long, ranging pass picked out full-back McIntyre, he beat his man and unleashed a thunderous left-foot drive, which somehow went into the roof of the net from an incredibly tight angle.

A quick counter was finished when Laurent Mendy played O'Connor in behind and he rounded Cook then fired home - despite Nathan DaCosta's effort to clear on the line - as they went three in front ten minutes prior to the interval.

Teniola rounded off the first half scoring with a spot-kick after 44 minutes. Dane Luchford saw a strike saved by Cook, only to be taken out by DaCosta after shooting with a penalty awarded.

Luchford delivered a perfect ball for Teniola to power a header past Cook as he completed his hat-trick nine minutes after the restart.

Teniola was not finished there, though, with a fourth coming for him ten minutes later. O'Connor drove forward from midfield, then played the frontman in and he side-footed past the onrushing Cook.

Substitute Paul Vines added a seventh 18 minutes from the end, before he rounded off the scoring with a spot-kick a minute from time.

East Preston welcome fellow SCFL Premier Division outfit Arundel for a Peter Bentley second-round encounter on Tuesday (7.30pm).

EAST PRESTON: Cook; DaCosta, Etherington, Stevenson, Jacob Parazo; Hallett, Searle; Rance, Quirke, Herbert; Hunter. Subs: Franzen-Jones (Hallett, 60), Huet (Quirke, 60), Gilbertson (Searle, 75), Josh Parazo, Laughlin, Purkis.

