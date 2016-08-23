Ten-man Wick sunk by Broadbridge Heath

Wick Football Club are still searching for their first win of the season after exiting the Peter Bentley Cup 3-0 at Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

Wick were already 2-0 down when they had right-back Charlie Williamson sent off after 35 minutes – a decision that frustrated manager Jon Tucker.

He said: “I was really disappointed with the officials’ performance. Charlie had already been booked when there was a little incident with one of their players.

“It was nothing more than handbags and their player didn’t get booked but Charlie did and that was a second booking so he was sent off.

“It was really frustrating and, to make matters worse, a similar situation occured in the second half with their left-back and nothing happened.

“As a manager, you just want consistency and some referees seem to be struggling with the new interpretation of some of the rules so far this season.”

Broadbridge Heath took the lead on 16 minutes when the ball was cut back and after a slip in the Wick defence, Jamie Liddell fired home.

Just three minutes later it was 2-0 when Rob Madden was penalised for handball and Tim Martin scored from the spot.

Chances for Wick were far and far between in the first half and their task was made even harder when Williamson was sent off ten minutes before the break.

The hosts added a third 13 seconds into the second half through Tiago Andrade when he lobbed Wick keeper Jordan Matthews.

Wick substitute Ash Harper was then twice denied by excellent saves as Broadbridge Heath eased into the next round.

Tucker added: “They are a decent side, have made a good start to the season and will be up there come the end of the season. We could have defended their first goal a bit better and then there were no complaints with the penalty for their second.

“They got their third 13 seconds into the second half but we put a bit more pressure on them after that and twice went close through Ash.

“We’re still a new side and are taking time to gel but we need to get our first win as soon as possible.”

WICK: Jordan Matthews; Williamson, Cox, Ediker, Madden, MacIver, Forry, Joe Matthews, Weir, Wimble, Chick. Subs: Playle-Howard (Joe Matthews 45), Hutchings (Forry 60), Harper (Cox 70).

