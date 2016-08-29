Ten-man Golds gain first league win

Littlehampton Football Club claimed their first Southern Combination League Premier Division victory of the season with a 3-1 success over rivals Lancing at Culver Road today.

Strikes from Chris Darwin, Ben Gray and substitute Jack Cole ensured Ady Baker bagged his maiden competitive victory since taking charge in the summer.

With Littlehampton leading 1-0 on the hour, Danny Hand was shown a straight red card for a late lunge on George Fenton but a fine showing in the final 30 minutes helped them to victory.

Golds boss Baker felt it was a much deserved triumph and said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get this first win.

“I was really pleased with the way we performed, especially after going down to ten men.

“Our discipline after we lost Danny was absolutely superb, we kept our shape and I was just over the moon with everyone.”

Golds took a one-goal lead into the interval thanks to Darwin’s strike on 35 minutes.

Neat play from Gary Peters saw him find Ben Gray, before his chipped pass played Darwin in and he fired home.

Hand then received his marching orders on the hour mark following a reckless tackle on Fenton.

Despite being a man down, Golds doubled their lead six minutes later.

Darwin’s trickery saw him create some pace before his fizzed cross was tapped home by Gray.

Baker’s first three points as boss were all but secured 15 minutes from time thanks to substitute Cole’s crisp half-volley finish.

Lancing were given some hope on 83 minutes when Ross Adams was felled by Dean Janman, with a penalty awarded.

Lewis Finney slotted into the bottom corner but that proved just a consolation as Littlehampton held on.

Lancers boss Ash Bailey felt his side’s showing was not good enough and said: “It’s tough to take if I’m honest. I thought we were the better team in the first half but I’ve said this before it’s pointless having all the possession but making no use of it.

“It’s all about goals they win you games, they’ve had three of four opportunities and scored three times, we’ve probably had five or six and only got one goal.”

LANCING: D’Cruz; Taylor, Bygraves, Pollard, Fenton; Hendy, Mills; Donaldson, Caplin, Finney; Garnham. Subs: Sharman, Waterman (Caplin, 76) Heath (Donaldson, 76), Adams (Taylor, 76) Green.

LITTLEHAMPTON: Hutchings; Peters, Farrell, McKay, Chaplin; Janman, Ball; Hand, Kew, Darwin; Gray. Subs: Bates (Janman), O’Connor (Ball), Cole (Darwin, 76), Van Crughten, Askew.