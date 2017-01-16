Ten-man Clymping edged out in five-goal thriller

Clymping Football Club twice saw a lead come and go as they fell to defeat in a five-goal thriller on Saturday.

Joe Chandler and Ryan Stevens struck to fire Clymping 1-0, then 2-1 ahead but Lancing United foughtback to snatch all three points in the Southern Combination League Division 2 contest, with Bradley Hunt getting the winner five minutes from time.

With the score level at 2-2 and ten minutes left on the clock, the turning point came. Clymping forward Jordan Varza was shown a straight red for dissent, which meant his side had to play out the final few minutes a man light.

Despite their best efforts, Clymping could not hold on for a point.

Clymping manager Dan Lawrence could not fault his players and felt luck was not on their side.

He said: “It’s another game we’ve come away from, played well, but have nothing to show for it.

“We were outplayed in the opening 15 minutes or so but after that we played really well. It was a difficult surface to play football on, but speaking to a few of their players afterwards, they said we played some of the best football they’ve come up against this season.

“We did so well to take the lead twice, then let ourselves down by conceding a couple of sloppy goals.

“The sending off was crucial and was what cost us in the end. We were a man light for the final ten minutes and they got the winner in that time.

“It’s so frustrating at the minute as decisions don’t seem to be going our way but I’m sure things will start to turn around.”

Despite a fast start from the home side, Clymping took the lead on 25 minutes through Joe Chandler. United responded ten minutes before the break, though, as Neil Munday slotted home to make it 1-1.

Ryan Stevens was left free at the back post to head his side ahead for a second time on the hour.

Back came the home side and they were level once again as Mark O’Regan fired home five minutes later.

Not content with just a point, United piled men forward and their task was made a little easier on 80 minutes. Varza was shown a straight red card for dissent and Clymping had ten minutes to hold out.

With time running out United grabbed a sensational winner. Bradley Hunt received the ball, before thundering a 40-yard drive into the top corner.

Clymping are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Roffey in the league, with manager Lawrence hopeful his side can come away with something.

He said: “As I said earlier, we’re not playing badly at the minute it’s just a case of a few things going our way in matches.

“Our game with Roffey earlier this season was close, so I see no reason why we can’t go to them and come away with something. If we play like we did on Saturday then we should be okay.”

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Stevens, Schwar, Sharpe, Foster; Chandler, Potts, Foxon; Leggatt, Lowdell, Varza. Subs: Brett (Foster), Hodder.

