Substitute Rance earns point for East Preston

Returning Jared Rance came off the bench to earn a draw for East Preston Football Club last night.

Rance struck a double after being introduced as a first half substitute as EP sealed a 2-2 Southern Combination League Premier Division draw with Loxwood at The Lashmar.

East Preston, who trailed twice in the game, had Rance to thank twice to ensure they came away with a point.

EP boss Bob Paine praised the character his side showed, twice coming from a goal down to snatch a draw.

He said: “I think a draw was fair on the balance of the match.

“The boys showed great character to fightback twice, particularly after going behind for a second time so close to the end.

“Consistency is the biggest thing we’ve struggled for this season, which is something that will come with time.

“For a lot of these players, it’s a first season at this level, so they are adapting to the standard all the time.”

Michael Wood handed Loxwood the lead two minutes prior to the interval. Rance, who had replaced Hayden Hunter a minute earlier, levelled things up in first half stoppage-time. Jack Barnes had a goal ruled out for an earlier foul early in the second half, as well as striking the crossbar to add to the home side’s frustration.

Tiago Andrade struck what looked to be the winner two minutes from the end.

Rance was then hauled down in the area with a spot-kick awarded a minute later. He stepped up and fired the penalty home as it finished 2-2.

EAST PRESTON: Cook; Josh Parazo, Etherington, Lyne, Beaney; Barnes, Hallett; Bull, Quirke, Hunter; Brodie. Subs: Rance (Hunter), Franzen-Jones (Quirke), Stevenson (Hallett), Huet, Purkis.