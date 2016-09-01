Stuart targeting FA Cup progress

Craig Stuart is hopeful his Arundel Football Club side can pull of an FA Cup shock on Saturday.

Mullets’ joint boss Stuart sees them welcome division-higher Southern League Division 1 side Egham Town in a first-round qualfying encounter at Mill Road.

To date, Arundel have seen off fellow division SCFL Premier Division opponents in Chichester City and Loxwood but Stuart is confident his side can cause a shock.

He said: “We know how tough this game is going to be but it’s going to be a massive occasion for everyone involved at with the club.

“Progressing in this competition would be great, the money is a big boost as well, so hopefully we’ll get a big crowd and progress.”

The winners will receive a bumper reward of £3,000 in prize money while also securing a spot in the second qualifying round.

Despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Pagham in the lead up to their FA Cup clash, Stuart saw enough to give him hope.

He added: “Although we were beaten, I felt we played some really good stuff.

“If we produce that sort of performance and cut out silly defensive errors, I believe we have a chance in this one.”

