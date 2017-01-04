Solid performance takes EP to away victory

Another solid team performance saw East Preston record a 3-0 win at Southwick on Monday as they continued their unbeaten league run on the road.

After a slow start, the away side took control of the match and never looked in any trouble defensively. The first opportunity came after 14 minutes when Jared Rance found Jazz Gilbertson on the left and his through ball found Jack Barnes, who fired over.

The opening goal came eight minutes later when a great Barnes free kick found Josh Etherington 12 yards out and his flick header found the corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

East Preston doubled their lead on 40 minutes when Dan Huet’s through ball found Lukas Franzen-Jones and he made no mistake to score his fourth goal in two games.

EP continued to dominate and missed several opportunities to increase their lead. Barnes hit a post on 52 minutes, Huet failed to take two good openings and Hayden Hunter side-footed wide from three yards.

The third goal came on 90 minutes when Franzen-Jones was fouled in the penalty area and Barnes made no mistake from the spot.

East Preston remain fifth in the SCFL Division 1 table but have games in hand on all of the sides above them and Paine said: “To be in January and to have still not lost an away league game is very pleasing.

“The pitch was difficult

but we adapted well and

apart from a slow start controlled the match and, on another day, could and perhaps should have doubled the goals we got.

“I’d be more worried if we weren’t creating chances but sometimes we just need a bit more composure in front of goal.

“We played some great football but also work very hard as a team which is why we don’t concede many goals.

“It’s hard picking the team at the moment as I’m leaving out some very good players but the whole squad will have their part to play in what will be a difficult last 14 league games.”

EAST PRESTON: Cook, Josh Parazo, Gilbertson, Hallett, Lyne, Etherington, Rance, Barnes, Huet, Franzen-Jones, Hunter. Subs: Bull (Rance 81), Jacob Parazo (Hunter 83), Purkis, Stevenson, Smith.

