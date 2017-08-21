Mourinho says United's start means nothing; Wenger feeling hard done by; Spurs' Wembley woe. Here's six things we learned from the Premier League this weekend.

Leading the way

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his side's start to the season - back-to-back 4-0 wins - means nothing.

Mourinho guided United to the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield in his first campaign as manager last year and after their summer recruitment United have been tipped by many to win the Premier League title this season.

An opening day victory against West Ham United was followed up by a comfortable win at Swansea on Saturday, when they scored three goals in just six minutes late on.

Romelu Lukaku has settled in no time, with three goals in two matches, while Paul Pogba has been in sparkling form and summer signing Nemanja Matic also looks a superb addition in central midfield as he allows Pogba to be more of an attacking threat.

Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Mourinho said: "Of course, this time last season we had six points from our first two games and we finished sixth. This start means nothing. The important thing for me is we’ve played well in these two games and we have to keep that going."

Manchester City will be one of United's main challengers for the title and they will be looking to start the season with back to back wins when they host Everton tonight.

100 per cent starts

The three promoted clubs from the Championship all have 100 per cent starts - but it's of the unwanted kind for Brighton and Newcastle after two games.

Huddersfield are the surprise package of the season so far in the Premier League and followed up a 3-0 opening-day victory at Crystal Palace with a 1-0 win at home to Newcastle yesterday.

Brighton and Newcastle are yet to score a goal this season, although the Seagulls' have had the toughest start of the three promoted sides with matches against Manchester City and Leicester.

Albion will look to pick up their first point/s when they travel to Watford on Saturday, while Huddersfield entertain Southampton and Newcastle are at home to West Ham United.

Mane the main man

Sadio Mane, Liverpool's player of the year last season, was again the Reds' key man at the weekend.

After netting 13 goals in 29 appearances last season, he has netted twice in as many games this year, including the winner against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool were still without Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho but the Catalan giants are reported to have now ended their interest in the attacking midfielder.

There's no doubt Liverpool will want to keep hold of their playmaker as he's an integral part of the way they play, alongside Mane, Firmino and summer signing Salah.

Talking about the Coutinho situation, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after Saturday's win: "At the moment, as you can imagine, it's not too easy for anybody. But we have to be concentrated on the job on the pitch, and I really think the boys did brilliant."

Goalkeepers in the spotlight

Goalkeepers are the last line of defence and their mistakes will always get highlighted more than other players.

Albion stopper Mathew Ryan received criticism from Brighton fans on social media after he parried Riyad Mahrez's early shot straight to Shinji Okazaki, who gave Leicester the lead after just 52 seconds of their 2-0 win.

Elsewhere, Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris was also under the microscope after letting Marcos Alonso's winner squirm under his body in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Southampton's number one Fraser Forster was also punished by Javier Hernandez for parrying Michail Antonio's shot on Saturday but the Saints recorded a 3-2 win over West Ham.

Jese's debut delight leaves Wenger feeling hard done by

New Stoke signing Jese Rodríguez scored the winner on his debut against Arsenal on Saturday. The former Real Madrid forward, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, got the only goal after 47 minutes.

Stoke held on to win, despite Arsenal having a Alexandre Lacazette effort ruled out for offside, while a penalty appeal was turned down in the first half.

It left Gunners boss Arsene Wenger feeling hard done by and he said: "We know we don't get penalties. Look at the numbers and you will see.

"We had last year the highest number of penalties against us at home by a mile and the lowest number for us. So I give you just the numbers. I don't say anything else."

On Lacazette's disallowed goal, he added: "I believe we scored a regular goal that was not offside. It is an easy decision. Even his foot was not offside."

Stoke had just 22.7 per cent possession in the game - the sixth lowest of any Premier League team who has won a game.

Spurs' Wembley woe

Tottenham's struggles at Wembley continued with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs are playing all of their home matches at Wembley this season while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped but they have now lost seven of their last nine matches at the home of football.

To be fair, their performance wasn't too bad but the visitors were without Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas through suspension and Diego Costa is still in Brazil after falling out with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Tottenham will feel it was an opportunity missed to open up a six point gap on the defending champions.