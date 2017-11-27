Six of the best from Foxon fires Clymping to victory

Tom Foxon struck a double hat-trick to fire Clymping Football Club to just a second Southern Combination League Division 2 victory of the season on Saturday.

As well as six from forward Foxon, Ben Adfield also struck to seal an emphatic 7-2 home success for Clymping over Bosham.

Clymping - who were winless since September heading in to the contest at Littlehampton FC’s Sportsfield home - produced a scintillating performance to dispatch what is a decent Robins outfit.

A second success of the campaign doubled their points tally for the season - taking them to six points now - but they remain second-from-bottom.

Clymping manager Daniel Lawrence spoke of his pride at his team’s efforts and said: “I’m hoping that this will give everyone belief that we can win any game, so long as their attitude to work hard is there.

“I had a few words at half time during the game at Montpeliar Villa last week. I said we needed 11 players fighting not just a handful, talent alone does not win you football matches, desire has to go with it.

“We were fantastic in the second half last week, just left ourselves too much to do and were unlucky not to get a result.

“We were unlucky not to be four or five goals up in the opening 25 minutes on Saturday. Their (Bosham’s goalkeeper) made some excellent saves and we were a bit wasteful in front of goal.

“They equalised with their only chance of the first half, which was worrying as I was hoping the players’ head would not drop. I reminded them at half time that we’ve still got to be fighting at the final whistle and second half was the best I’ve seen us play all season, without a doubt.

“We were so clinical, Tom (Foxon) had four efforts on goal and scored them all. All-in-all I was so proud of the team, they came off with nothing left in the tank.”

Foxon got his first - firing home from a Jordan Varza knock down - to give Clymping a seventh-minute lead.

Graeme Dowden got his first of the afternoon to level things up 17 minutes later. Clymping would go in leading at the break as Foxon fired home a one-on-one is stoppage-time.

The home side were emphatic after the interval, netting five times. Foxon completed his hat-trick on the hour, then Adfield added a fourth less than a minute later.

Dowden struck his second - this time from the penalty spot - to make it 4-2 with 25 minutes still to play.

Clymping were not to be denied, though, and it was the Foxon show in the final 20 minutes.

The in-form forward had his fourth of the afternoon on 70 minutes, before adding another five minutes later.

An unforgettable day for both Foxon and Clymping was rounded off with the skipper netting a sixth less than a minute from the end.

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Shewry, Moore, Potts, Winter, Adfield, Schwar, Young, Foxon, Varza, Baker. Subs: Foster (Young), Hodder.