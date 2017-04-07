Search

RUMOUR MILL: Griezmann to reject £89m summer move to Man United if they fail to qualify for Champions League | Tottenham confident they can keep Alli | Mourinho phones Sanchez about summer move to Old Trafford | Conte will turn down Inter Milan | Arsenal make contact with Coman | Morata could quit Real Madrid

Today’s transfer news