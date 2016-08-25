Rosenior ruled out of Newcastle trip

Liam Rosenior has been ruled out of Brighton’s Championship trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The full-back suffered an ankle injury following a late challenge by Yann Kermorgant in the 2-2 league draw at Reading.

Albion boss Chris Hughton admitted with strong swelling still around the area, Rosenior will not be included in his side’s squad for the trip to St James’ Park.

He said: “Liam will miss out. He is still a little bit sore, we are still having to assess that one and are waiting for a little bit of the soreness to go before we are able to assess it.”

Dale Stephens is available but Hughton is still to make a decision on whether the midfield man will travel.

Solly March continues his comeback from injury with an under-23 game tomorrow, while defender Connor Goldson is pencilled in for a under-23 match next week.

