Returning Towers takes positives despite defeat

Returning Richard Towers has no doubt Arundel Football Club can get themselves out of trouble following his first game back in charge on Monday.

Kieran Hartley got the only goal nine minutes before the break to ensure rivals Chichester City condemned Towers to a 1-0 home defeat after making a return to Mill Road.

The former Wick manager, who replaced joint bosses Barry Pidgeon and Craig Stuart last week, believes he can steer Mullets clear of danger in the coming months.

Arundel’s defeat, coupled with a point for Wick at Pagham, saw Mullets slip into the relegation zone on goal difference.

However, having seen his squad in a game situation, Towers has no fears.

He said: “I was pleased with the performances from some of the players.

“It’s never nice losing, but we gave it a good go and Chichester are a good side.

“We had a couple of chances but young Harry Russell looked a little anxious in front of goal.

“I’m really looking forward to working with a young squad here and seeing what we can do.

“I’m not concerned whatsoever and believe we’ll get ourselves out of trouble.

“The squad here is a good one, I’m always on the look-out for players that will improve a team but I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”

Russell had a good opening early on but his soft effort was straight at Anthony Ender in Chichester’s goal.

The only goal came nine minute before the break when Hartley raced clear and slotted past James Fernandes.

Mullets kept things tight and could have nicked a late leveller.

Once again the ball fell kindly to Russell but this time he could not adjust his feet quick enough.

Following Wick’s point at Pagham, Towers saw his team slip into the relegation places after just one game in charge.

Mullets are now without a game for a couple of weeks before returning to action on January 21 with a home clash against Broadbridge Heath.

Towers admits going so long without a game is far from ideal so early in his tenure but has organised a inter-club friendly at Mill Road on Saturday.

He added: “I just want the games to keep coming but we haven’t got one for a couple of weeks now.

“When you first come into any club you need games to see how the players are in that situation.

“It’s worked out that we don’t have one for a couple of weeks now, so that’s a little frustrating.

“I’ve organised a game between the reserves and firs team to take place on Saturday, then I can have a real look at what we have at the club.

“As I’ve said, I have been really pleased with what I’ve seen here so far and can’t wait to keep working and developing the young squad that Arundel have. I think we’re just a win away from things changing .”

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; N.Da Costa, Dudas, Walker, L.Da Costa; Nicholson, Jarvis, A.Biggs, Tilley; Boutwood, Russell. Subs: Jones (Boutwood), Grove, Tipper.

