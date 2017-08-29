Rampant Wick strike six to maintain perfect league start

Wick Football Club hit Storrington for six to make it four wins from as many Southern Combination League Division 1 matches this season on Bank Holiday Monday.

Substitute Karl Westbrook weighed in with a six-minute hat-trick, while Ben Mepham, Jacob Ebling and Ashley Hawkes all struck to clinch a 6-1 home win over Storrington.

Since being relegated from the SCFL Premier Division last term, Lee Baldwin’s side have won all four of their league matches in the division below so far this campaign.

Wick boss Baldwin was far from impressed with his side’s effort in the first half –as the game was locked at 1-1 –but praised the reaction from his team in the second half.

He said: “I felt we were lethargic in the first half and I let the boys know exactly what I thought at half-time.

“What I asked them for was a reaction after the break, which is exactly what I got.

“We ran riot in the end and played some fantastic football at times. Westy (Karl Westbrook) coming on and getting a six-minute hat-trick was a great credit to him as he took all three goals so well.”

Swans would have felt they were in with a chance of becoming the first team to take points off Wick this season after going in to half-time level at 1-1.

Ebling opened the scoring inside four minutes but Gary Peters’ strike on the half-hour hauled Storrington back into the match.

Wick looked a different proposition after the interval, taking the lead once more through Mepham with 24 minutes left.

Ebling made way for Westbrook and he made a huge impact. The frontman made it 3-1 eight minutes later, before adding another two within six minutes to complete his hat-trick.

There was still time for another as Hawkes rounded off the scoring with nine minutes remaining.

Wick were made to work much harder to scrape a 2-1 home win over Midhurst & Easebourne two days earlier.

Mepham, who netted both goals, saw his early opener cancelled out by Michael Asare ten minutes before the break.

The winner came just three minutes later.

Wick boss Baldwin was relieved to see his team take all three points and said: “It was a really tough battle, which we stood up to superbly. Midhurst were were a tough, physical test for a team as young as we are.

“We stood up to what we had to do really well. The most important thing was getting the three points, which we managed to do in the end and it was a great win for the team.”

WICK v Storrington: Belcher; Eyres, Hendrick, Weir, Barratt, Cox, Hawkes, Conolly, Mepham, Wimble, Ebling. Subs: Westbrook (Ebling), Heffron (Beck), beck (Conolly).

WICK v Midhurst & Easebourne: Belcher; Eyres, Hendrick, Ediker, Northeast, Cox, Hawkes, Conolly, mepham, Wimble, Ebling. Subs: Westbrook (Ebling), Beck (Ediker), Morley, Baldwin, Weir.

