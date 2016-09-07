Rampant Mullets record derby victory over Golds

Arundel Football Club clinched their first Southern Combination League Premier Division victory of the season on Tuesday evening.

Strikes from Ryan Peake, Dave Herbert, Harry Russell and a Gary Peters own-goal helped them to an emphatic 4-2 victory over local rivals Littlehampton at Mill Road.

Mullets joint boss Barry Pidgeon admitted gaining their first league victory was a major relief.

He said: “It’s always nice to win a derby and beat Littlehampton.

“In the first half I thought we were unplayable, especially in that first 30 minutes.

“Harry and Dave up top were brilliant. I was really impressed, considering we’ve had a couple of difficult results in the past few weeks.

“I think this win will give us a world of confidence moving forward now.

“A few individual errors are costing us in terms of goals conceded at the minute but that is not too difficult to sort out. We’ve conceded a couple of sloppy goals in this one but other than that we were solid and it’s something to build from.”

Arundel got off to a flying start and were three up inside 20 minutes.

Golds goalkeeper Luke Hutchings failed to collect a corner, with the loose ball falling to Peake to volley home after five minutes.

Dave Herbert then doubled his side’s lead a minute later with an exquisite free-kick.

A whirlwind opening was complete as Peters put through his own net on 19 minutes. Dion Jarvis’ pinpoint pass sent Russell racing away, Hutchings dealt with his effort but Peters found his own goal on the rebound.

Chris Darwin handed Golds a lifeline on 26 minutes: after taking Ben Gray’s pass under control, his swivel and shot nestled in the bottom corner.

Russell looked to have wrapped things up for Mullets 11 minutes after the break. Nicholson did well to keep the ball in before his looping cutback was volleyed home by the young forward.

A nervy final 20 minutes followed as Golds substitute Jack Cole’s chipped ball sent Gray clear and he powered home but Arundel held on for their first three points of the season.

Littlehampton manager Ady Baker felt a sloppy first 20 minutes cost his team and said: “You can’t afford to start how we did and expect to get back in the game. Those first 20 minutes weren’t good enough and cost us.”

Now Mullets welcome Combined Counties Premier Division side Westfield for a FA Vase first-round qualifying encounter on Saturday, while Golds have a home tie against division-lower Southern Com-bination League Division 1 outfit Saltdean United.

Littlehampton then travel to Shoreham in the league on Tuesday, while Mullets head to Chichester.

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; Butt, Peake, Jenkins, S.Herbert; N.DaCosta, A.Biggs, Jarvis, Nicholson; Russell, D.Herbert. Subs: Tipper (Russell), Teeder, Elder, Jones (Jones).

LITTLEHAMPTON: Hutchings; Peters, Bates, Farrell, Chaplin; Janman, Kew; D.Hand, O’Connor, Darwin; Gray. Subs: McKay (Chaplin), Van Crughten (O’Connor), Lees, Cole (D.Hand), Askew.

