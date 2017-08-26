Pundits slam Britos for horror tackle on Knockaert

Watford defender Miguel Britos has been slammed by a host of football pundits, including Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, for his horror tackle on Anthony Knockaert today.

The left-back caught Knockaert just below his knee with a wild lunge after just 25 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road.



Lineker tweeted: "A red card for Watford's Britos for the most horrendous tackle", while BBC pundit Garth Crooks said it was the worst tackle he had seen in 40 years.



BT football host Jake Humphrey tweeted: "These days you often look at tackles, shake your head and mutter 'never a red...' you don't do that with the Britos challenge today.."



Speaking on BBC, Crooks said: "I've got no doubts in my mind. I haven't seen a tackle like that for 40 years.



"I have never seen anything quite like that. It's horrendous."



Kevin Kilbane added: "It's a shocker, an absolute shocker of a tackle. That is as bad a tackle as you are going to see. That is a leg breaker. The referee was right on the money and it's a great decision."



After receiving treatment for a couple of minutes, Knockaert was able to continue and after the match said it was the worst tackle he had ever been on the receiving end of.