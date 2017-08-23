Picture gallery: Albion v Barnet

Fan and action pictures from Brighton's 1-0 win against Barnet in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
James Tilley got the only goal as progressed into the third round. Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography) was there to get all the action.
Fan and action pictures from Brighton's 1-0 win against Barnet in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
James Tilley got the only goal as progressed into the third round. Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography) was there to get all the action.
Almost Done!
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.