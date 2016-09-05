Piatek leaves post as Rustington boss

Rustington Football Club are on the look-out for a new manager following the departure of Tom Piatek.

The Pole took over as Blues boss back in the summer for his first senior management role.

However, a testing start has seen him leave the club by mutual agreement just three games into the season.

Rustington chairman Trevor Waller admitted it has been a testing time but wants the club to move forward now.

He said: “It just wasn’t working out for either party really. A lot of local players weren’t buying into Tom’s thinking so it was becoming tricky.

“It was becoming difficult to see how it would work moving forward so both he and the club came to the decision.

“Several players were having to travel long distances, so if the results did not improve we felt that may well have become an issue.”

Following Piatek’s departure, Waller has been in caretaker charge, with his first game a 2-0 defeat to Westfield in Southern Combination League Division 2 on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Waller felt his side were better for periods and could have come away with something from the game.

He added: “Last week was a bit manic and for a while we were struggling to get a team out.

“We had to get a couple out of retirement and it was a real patched team.

“Taking that into account, I thought we played well and could have taken something from it.”

Carl Bennett went close to giving Blues a first half lead before Rustington began to run out of legs in the second period.

Jake Adams and Joshua Carey netted in the final 30 minutes as Westfield took all three points.

RUSTINGTON: Challen; Sassi, Goff, J.Bennett, Heater, Walkling; Waller, Harvey, Clayton; C.Bennett, Baker. Subs: Beeney (C.Bennett), Rowland (Harvey), Chapman (Walkling).

