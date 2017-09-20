Patched-up Golds move past Hailsham Town

A depleted Littlehampton Football Club side progressed in to round three of the Sussex RUR Charity Cup last night.

Golds, who were without nine first-team regulars, came from 2-1 down to seal a 3-2 victory at division-lower Hailsham Town.

After going a goal ahead, Littlehampton were pegged back, before efforts from Lucas Pattenden and Shaun Charles completed the turnaround.

Golds boss Ady Baker was relieved his side got through and said: “We’re without so many players at the moment for a number of reasons and it was a real patched-up team we sent down for this game.

“Kieron (Playle-Howard) came off injured after ten minutes, which meant Lee (Garnham) had to fill in at centre-half, while both George (Gaskin) and Jack (Cole) played in midfield. It was just a relief to come away with victory.”

Alex Laing gave Golds a 12th minute lead, which was cancelled out by Sam Divall 13 minutes later.

Danny Leach netted two minutes after the break as Hailsham turned things around. Pattenden got Littlehampton back in it six minutes later, then Charles got the winner on the hour.

Golds boss Baker felt his side deserved more than a draw from their SCFL Premier Division home clash with league leaders Saltdean United on Saturday.

Neither defence was breached as it finished 0-0 at The Sportsfield.

Saltdean goalkeeper Jordan Hawkins pulled off a number of fine stops, while Golds forward Gaskin struck the crossbar as nine-man Tigers held on for a point.

Littlehampton boss Baker was pleased with a point but felt it could have been even better.

He said: “It was nice to keep a clean sheet, particularly after a difficult couple of weeks. I’d have taken a point before but we had chances to go on and win the game.”

LITTLEHAMPTON v Hailsham Town: M.Bromage; Chaplin, Zydonik, Playle-Howard, Wiggans; Charles, Kempson, Garnham, Pattenden; Laing, Gaskin. Subs: Cole (Playle-Howard, 10).

LITTLEHAMPTON v Saltdean United: Hutchings; Wiggans, Farrell, McKay, Chaplin; Bell, Kempson; Pattenden, Laing, Gray; Gaskin. Subs: Playle-Howard (Chaplin), Zydonik (McKay), M.Bromage.