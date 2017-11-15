Search

Paine’s pride as courageous East Preston bow out

Skipper Daniel Huet got East Preston's second in EP's Sussex Senior Cup clash last night. Picture by Derek Martin
Bob Paine hailed the effort from his East Preston Football Club players’ after they exited the Sussex Senior Cup last night.

A second-half brace from Ryan Longman and Max Sanders’ extra-time effort saw Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-23 team come from two goals down to seal a 3-2 second-round triumph at The Lashmar.

A goal late in the first 45 minutes from Jack Barnes and Dan Huet’s header soon after the restart had fired East Preston in to a surprise 2-0 lead.

Albion came back, winning it after extra-time in the end, but EP boss Paine came away with immense pride.

He said: “I could not have been any prouder coming away from the game. My players gave everything – I could not have asked for anything more from them.

“All I asked before the game was that we gave it everything, which is exactly what we did. It’s crazy to think we’ve played an age-group team from a Premier League club and we’re disappointed we’ve not come away winning it.

“What we’ve done is show a lot of people what we are capable of, which we now must maintain in the league.”