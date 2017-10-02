Paine praises 'all-round team performance'

Bob Paine hailed the performance his East Preston Football Club team served up as they recorded a third Southern Combination League Premier Division win of the season on Saturday.

Jared Rance, Lucas Franzen-Jones and Ryan Quirke all struck to complete a comprehensive 3-0 home success for EP over ten-man Broadbridge Heath.

Jared Rance got the opening goal in East Preston's win over Broadbridge Heath. Picture by Derek Martin DM1794293

East Preston were without a win from four league matches going in to it, something boss Paine was pleased to see addressed.

He said: “We were fantastic, every player played their part in what was a first-class performance.

“We showed just what we are capable of, it’s just about being a bit more consistent with that now.

“Our football, movement and work rate was superb. It’s been a busy week in and around the football club, a result and performance like this one makes all the little frustrations worthwhile.

“We’ve now kept two clean sheets in the previous three matches, scoring eight goals in that time aswell.

“We are right on track but must keep working hard in training as well as in matches to maintain this level of performance each week.”

Franzen-Jones flashed a strike from the edge of the area just wide after six minutes as East Preston made a fast start.

The home side edged ahead eight minutes later when Rance’s met Hayden Hunter’s cross, with his effort going in off the underside of the crossbar.

Hunter was tripped soon after and a spot-kick was awarded, only for the referee to reverse his decision as the linesman’s flag had been raised for offside.

Heath were reduced to ten-men eight minutes before the interval after one of their players went in hard on Rance.

The first real action of the second half saw Franzen-Jones curl a shot in to the top corner to make it two.

East Preston survived a barrage of Broadbridge Heath corners as they hunted for a way back in.

Substitute Quirke then made an impact after coming off the bench. He combined with Franzen-Jones, before beating his man and firing a third to complete a comfortable victory for Paine’s side.

EAST PRESTON: Cook; Josh Parazo, Etherington, Lyne, Jacob Parazo; Stevenson, Barnes; Rance, Franzen-Jones, Hunter; Huet. Subs: Herbert (Hunter, 60), Bull (Huet, 76), Quirke (Barnes, 86), Purkis, Hallett.