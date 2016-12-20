Paine pleased as EP serve up perfect response

Bob Paine was delighted as East Preston served up a perfect response on Saturday.

Josh Etherington, Tom Lyne and Jared Rance all struck as EP eased to a 3-0 Southern Combination League Division 1 victory at Ringmer.

Paine’s side went into the game on the back of a home defeat to Storrington but the EP boss felt Saturday’s win was an ideal response.

He said: “I was looking for a reaction from the team after last week’s disappointing result and we saw exactly that.

“A hard-working, professional performance, on a difficult pitch saw us get the three points, which is all that matters.

“We have now conceded one goal in the last five games, which shows how strong we are defensively.

“We now look forward to Selsey at home on Tuesday.”

Paine made two changes from the team that lost to Storrington last time out, with Jazz Gilbertson handed his first start of the season, in place of the injured Jacob Parazo and Rance started in place of Dan Huet up front.

EP goalkeeper Chris Cook was called into action early on, diving full stretch to tip over Tom Shelley’s free kick.

The travelling side started to grow into the contest and went close on 26 minutes. Rance sent Jack Barnes clear but he blazed an effort over the bar.

EP went ahead on the half-hour when Etherington was first to react following a parry from Ringmer goalkeeper Daniel Hutchins.

Etherington’s central defensive partner Lyne then added a second ten minutes after the interval.Rance clipped a lovely free kick into the area and Lyne was on hand to side-foot home.

It was one-way traffic for the remaining 40 minutes but EP did not extend their lead until a minute from the end.

Substitute Oliver Stevenson teed up Huet, who got clear down the right and unselfishly found Rance to slot home a third.

Despite the victory, EP remain fifth in the table but are just a point behind fourth-placed Steyning Town, who could only draw at Selsey, and also have three games in hand.

East Preston are back in action on Tuesday when they welcome Selsey to The Lashmar (3pm).

EAST PRESTON: Cook; Josh Parazo; Lyne, Etherington, J.Barnes; Hallett, Gilbertson; Bull, Franzen-Jones, Hunter.; Rance. Subs: Huet (Bull, 78), Stevenson (Franzen-Jones, 75), Hardman, Smith.

