Paine optimistic of EP momentum push

Bob Paine hopes his East Preston Football Club side can continue the momentum built from promotion last season.

EP finished third in Southern Combination League Division 1 last season, which was enough to see them promoted back into the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

For Paine and most of East Preston’s playing squad, it was a first season at the club.

With few currently involved at EP carrying the scars from a Premier Division relegation two seasons ago. Paine is hopeful things will be different this time around.

He said: “Everyone at the club is looking forward to a Premier Division return after a season’s absence.

“We worked so hard last year to get ourselves in the position we have done now.

“A completely revamped playing staff did the club proud and we’ll look to do the same again this season.

“It was vital that we kept the squad together, which I’m delighted that we managed to do and the selective additions will only make us stronger.”

EP face familiar opposition in an FA Cup extra-preliminary round clash as their season gets under way on Saturday.

Last season’s SCFL Division 1 champions Saltdean travel to The Lashmar as the two teams battle it out for a place in the preliminary round and £1,500 in prize money.

Paine would have preferred to face someone not so familiar but is hoping his team can start with victory: “It would have been nice to play someone we wouldn’t normally but we’ll be looking to win.”

EP’s Premier Division return starts a week on Saturday at home to Peacehaven & Telscombe.

