O'Toole steps down as Shoreham boss

Bryan O'Toole resigned as Shoreham Football Club manager last night owing to increased off-the-field commitments.

O'Toole guided Mussels to a second-placed finish in the Southern Combination League Premier Division last season - and they could yet be crowned champions depending on the outcome of Haywards Heath's misconduct charge.

Shoreham could remain in the SCFL or be promoted into the Ryman League next season but O'Toole feels stepping down is the right decision as he has a second child on the way and is also attempting to gain a UEFA B licence.

O'Toole was previously manager of Mussels in the 2013/14 season, when they finished 14th in the top division.

He returned to the club last summer and Shoreham collected 92 points from their 38 matches but were pipped to the title in the closing weeks of the season by Haywards Heath.

Speaking on his decision, O’Toole said: “I’m gutted to be leaving but I felt this was the right decision for myself.

“I really enjoyed the season and I was disappointed not to win the league.

“We were in the box seat for most of the season, then things turned after a defeat against Horsham YMCA.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their support over the course of this season but this is not the end for me at Shoreham as I’ll be offering my services as a committee member.

“I’m just not going to be able to devote enough time to the cause, whether it be in the SCFL or Ryman League next season.”

Mussels chairman Stuart Slaney, although disappointed O’Toole stepped down, felt it was the best decision for both parties.

He said: “Bryan’s got a lot going on and won’t be able to give the time he has done this season.

“We’re sad to see him go but he’ll remain at the club as a committee member. I’m happy he’s staying on in some capacity.”

The search now starts for a new manager, with Slaney wanting to make an appointment by June 1.

He said: “I want to get someone in by June 1. If we are to go up, we’ll have to prepare a squad and have the management team in place for Ryman League football next season.”

Anyone interested in taking up the vacant managerial position can contact Stuart Slaney on 07715 119028.

Haywards Heath Town Football Club have a personal hearing with the FA on Thursday following their misconduct charge.

Heath allegedly fielded a player who was under a 'sine die' suspension.

The FA, in conjunction with the Sussex FA, will hear the club’s case after they were charged last week.

Once the hearing has taken place, the Southern Combination Football League will then call a disciplinary hearing with the club.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.