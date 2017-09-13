Nine-man Golds hit for six in heavy derby defeat

Littlehampton Football Club capped a difficult week with a heavy derby defeat at the hands of rivals Pagham last night.

Callum Overton hit a hat-trick, Scott Murfin struck twice and Andrew Chick got his name on the scoresheet as Lions ran out 6-1 Southern Combination League Premier Division victors at The Sportsfield.

Golds, who suffered a shock FA Vase defeat at Surrey Elite League Tooting Bec three days earlier, had two players sent off against Pagham to round off a tough evening.

Niall O’Hagan was shown a straight red for a professional foul seven minutes before the break, then Ross McKay picked up a second yellow five minutes from time.

Lions took the lead after 16 minutes when Chick’s fizzed cross evaded everyone to find the top corner.

Overton got his first of the night seven minutes later with a cheeky backheel from Terrell Lewis’ pick-out.

Golds pulled one back from nothing eight minutes before the break. Laing raced clear, rounded James Binfield and fired home from an acute angle.

Pagham restored their two-goal advantage less than a minute later. Last man O’Hagan hacked down Overton in the area, which saw him shown a straight red while a spot-kick was awarded.

Overton dusted himself down to fire past Luke Hutchings.

Lewis’ speculative strike immediately after the restart made it four, with Overton completing his hat-trick 20 minutes from time.

McKay brought down David Crouch in the area and picked up a second yellow to leave the home side down to nine men. Murfin slotted home the spot-kick to seal a resounding Lions win.

Golds boss Ady Baker lamented his team after they were dumped out of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Jonathan Ogidi struck twice, while Myles Blenkinsop also netted as Surrey Elite League Tooting Bec sealed a 3-1 first round qualifying victory.

Golds missed out on a £550 prize pot, as well as a place in the next round, something which frustrated Baker.

He said: “We were absolutely awful and deserved nothing from the game. I think the team turned up with arrogance, thinking they were going to win.

“It’s not acceptable and we have to do much better than we did in this match.

“We had chances, the majority of possession but did not make it count.”

Ogidi struck after half-hour to hand Tooting Bec the lead at half-time.

Tooting doubled their advantage 20 minutes from time through Ogidi once more.

George Gaskin pulled one back for Golds seven minutes from the end before Blenkinsop secured Tooting Bec’s spot in the next round a minute from the end.

Golds host league leaders Saltdean United on Saturday.

LITTLEHAMPTON v Tooting Bec: Hutchings; Chaplin, McKay, Zydonik, Wiggans; Noble, Kempson, Bell; Laing, Gaskin, Pattenden. Subs: Farrell (Chaplin), Playle-Howard, O’Hagan, M.Bromage.

LITTLEHAMPTON v Pagham: Hutchings; Farrell, McKay, O’Hagan, Zydonik, Chaplin; Kempson, Pattenden, Gray; Laing, Gaskin. Subs: Noble, Charles, Pidgeon, Wiggans, Askew.

