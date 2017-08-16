Mullets ship five in derby defeat at rivals City

Arundel Football Club were sent crashing to a Southern Combination League Premier Division derby defeat at rivals Chichester City last night.

Braces from Josh Clack and Scott Jones, plus an effort from ex-Arundel forward Dave Herbert secured an emphatic 5-2 home triumph for City.

Ten-man Mullets fell behind after ten minutes, before Eli Amoo and Scott Tipper netted to turn things around for Richard Towers’ side. Jones got his first of the game prior to half time as it was level at 2-2 after 45 minutes.

City powered away in the second half, netting three times to run out 5-2 victors.

Clack’s strike put City ahead after 11 minutes, though, Mullets turned it around to lead less than nine minutes later through Amoo and Tipper. Jones’ effort eight minutes before the break made it 2-2.

Jones had his second four minutes after the restart, then City made it four through former Mullets striker Herbert. Scott Towers received a second yellow soon after – before Clack wrapped it up after 78 minutes.

ARUNDEL: McDonald; Jenkins, Dudas, Griffin, S.Towers, Hunter; Mottershead, Jarvis, Kates; Tipper, Amoo. Subs: Sparks, D.Towers, Bunker.

