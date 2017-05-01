Mullets see off Mussels to finish season in style

Harry Russell got the only goal as Arundel Football Club rounded off their Southern Combination League Premier Division season in style on Saturday.

Russell struck ten minutes from time to ensure Mullets ran out 1-0 winners over title-chasing Shoreham at Mill Road.

Mussels went into the game knowing if they’d better place-above league leaders Haywards Heath Town’s result they would be crowned Premier Division champions.

But Arundel put paid to any hopes they had of taking top spot thanks to Russell’s strike.

The final day success ensured Mullets moved up a place - above rivals Littlehampton Town who were beaten by Peacehaven & Telscombe in their final game - to finish the season in 15th.

Arundel manager Richard Towers, who took charge in December, inherited a team in real danger of going down.

However, a steadying job - plus a cracking return of 13 points from the final six games of the season - helped Mullets end the season seven points clear of AFC Uckfield Town in the final relegation spot.

Arundel boss Towers felt beating Shoreham was an ideal way to end the campaign.

He said: “We’ve had some great results against some of the top teams this season but I’d say this was the best of the lot.

“We weren’t going out to try and intentionally ruin anything for Shoreham, it was just another game we wanted to win.

“We’ve finished the season really well and it’s pleasing to finish above our rivals in Littlehampton Town and Wick.

“Everyone at the club has been superb since I’ve come in and the players, committee and others behind the scenes deserve great credit.

“We got ourselves out of a hole and away from danger to remain a Premier Division team in the end.”

Mullets had to survive a few scares with Rob O’Toole twice seeing efforts cleared on the line.

Dion Jarvis saw an effort skim the bar early in the second half, before Russell got the winner ten minutes from time.

Kevin Keehan’s misplaced pass fell to Russell, who made no mistake firing past Josh Heyburn.

In his previous two jobs (Arundel and Wick), Towers has taken over after the season was underway.

This time around, Arundel’s boss is looking forward to building in pre-season.

He added: “I’ve got high hopes for the team and certainly don;t want to be involved in a battle for safety next season.

“We’ll all take a break, then focus on next year. I want us to be fighting at the right end of the table next season, going for cups and pushing all the way in the league as long as we can.”

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; Lofting, Walker, N.DaCosta, Tipper, Jenkins; A.Biggs, Jarvis, Mottershead; R.Biggs, Russell. Subs: Hunter (Walker, 47), J.Biggs (R.Biggs, 86), Burt, Holmes.

