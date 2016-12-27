Mullets part company with management duo

Arundel Football Club joint-management duo of Barry Pidgeon and Craig Stuart were relieved of their duties earlier today.

Following a committee meeting at Mill Road this morning, Mullets’ board came to a decision to sack the pair.

Both Pidgeon and Stuart guided nine-man Arundel to a 1-1 Southern Combination League Premier Division draw at rivals Wick on Boxing Day, in what was their final game in charge.

The pair replaced Simon Butler early last season but Mullets have struggled so far this campaign, collecting just 19 points from 22 league matches, leaving them fourth-bottom.

Arundel chairman Bob Marchant admitted sacking the duo was not an easy decision and said: “It’s never a nice call to make but as a committee we believe this was the right thing to do. We did not want to look back and say we should have made a change earlier, we just felt this was the right time to do so.

“Some of our results, especially against the lesser teams, have not been good enough this season. Both Barry and Craig have been brilliant for us in their time here and I wish them well in the future. “They’ve given so much time and effort but we’ve been struggling for results of late.

“We’ve been in discussion with potential successors and we hope to have someone in place sooner, rather than later.”

Following his departure, former joint-manager Pidgeon hopes his successor is able to turn things around.

He said: “We’ve struggled for consistency at times this season, with injuries not helping us. We weren’t in a great position but both myself and Craig (Stuart) were hoping for a couple of victories to turn things around but the committee have come to this decision.

“I’ve really enjoyed the time at Arundel, it’s a great club and I wish them all the best in the future. I think myself and Craig will take a short break, before getting out and watching a few matches in the new year.”

