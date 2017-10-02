Mullets make it back-to-back league wins

Arundel Football Club recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season on Saturday.

First half strikes from Lee Mottershead and Dion Jarvis sealed an impressive 2-1 Southern Combination League Premier Division derby win for Mullets at rivals Pagham.

Arundel, who scored a first win of the season last Tuesday by beating Horsham YMCA at home, made it two victories from as many league matches.

With manager Richard Towers still away on holiday, assistant Simon Hull - who took up the role less than two weeks ago - took charge of Mullets for the fixture.

After guiding Arundel to back-to-back victories, Hull believes his team have given Towers a perfect base to build from on his return from holiday for Saturday’s clash with Haywards Heath.

Hull said: “It’s amazing what one win can do for your confidence. We got that first victory of the season in our last game and went to Pagham full of confidence.

“Maybe they took us a little lightly but we were superb throughout. I’d say we deserved to be more than two goals up at the break.

“They got a goal back early in the second half but the boys showed great discipline and togetherness to hold out for another three points.”

Successive victories have not been enough to lift Mullets off the bottom, though.

They currently trail 19th-placed Littlehampton Town by a point having played a game more.

Mullets took the lead after ten minutes. An Arundel corner took a wicked deflection in the wind and Mottershead was on hand to poke home.

Josh Biggs saw a header go just wide two minutes later as Arundel took command.

Mullets did have a second with 24 minutes gone, courtesy of Jarvis’ right-foot rocket, which found the top corner.

Pagham had hope five minutes after the break when Callum Overton unselfishly found David Crouch to tap home.

Crouch had the ball in the net for a second time 13 minutes from the end, only to be denied by the offside flag as Mullets held on for a second league win of the season.

Hull heaped praise on Arundel duo Scott Tipper and Danny Towers for the support they have offered him in Richard Towers’ absence.

He said: Both Scott and Danny have been a great help for me while I’ve been taking the team with Richard away.

“Scott is Mr Arundel, he knows the boys really well and I’m getting the best from the team.

“Although we’ve had two really good results, we won’t be getting too far ahead of ourselves. There is still a lot to do here and myself and the squad know that.

“We’ll work hard on the training pitch this week, look forward to the return of Richard on Saturday and hopefully get another victory.”

ARUNDEL: Boughton; Heffron, Dudas, Dollner, Jenkins; Lofting, A.Biggs, Mottershead, Jarvis; J.Biggs, Briggs. Subs: Brazil (Briggs, 50), Effs (J.Biggs, 65), Griffin (Lofting, 80), Costen.