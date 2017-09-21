Molumby hoping to get another opportunity

Midfielder Jayson Molumby hopes to get another chance in the first-team squad in the near future after making his second appearance for Albion on Tuesday evening.

The 18-year-old has played both of Brighton's Carabao Cup matches this season and partnered fellow Irish youngster Dessie Hutchinson in the 1-0 extra-time defeat at Bournemouth.

His long-term aim is to make his league debut but is prepared to wait for an opportunity. He said: “All I am focused on is doing my best and not looking too far ahead of myself.

“It’s very early and I’ve only played two games for the first team, so I need to keep working hard and do my best. Hopefully that [league debut] might happen in the future.

"I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing. I don't want to think too far forward because then you're only going to upset yourself it it doesn't go your way.

"All I can do is keep trying to impress the gaffer and try to impress the players around me and hopefully I get that opportunity in the future."

Reflecting on the match at Bournemouth, Molumby said: "It was an unbelievable experience, just to get the opportunity in the first place and for the gaffer to show he has faith in me and to put me in is unbelievable and I really enjoyed it.

"It was gutting in the end, you just want to see it out or grab the winner because there were a couple of occasions where we could have.

"If we did get that goal, I think we'd have held out."

Molumby and Hutchinson both hail from County Waterford in Ireland. Molumby signed as a scholar two years ago and said: “You work hard every day in the under-23s and under-18s to be given that opportunity in the first team by the gaffer and the club.

“For him to show trust in myself and Dessie is brilliant, because it means a lot to us.

“I know Dessie very well, we go way back and he’s from the same county in Ireland as me. I train with him every day and play with him most matchdays for the under-23s, so we’ve got a good understanding.”