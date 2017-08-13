Liverpool legend tips Albion for the drop

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard fears Brighton will be relegated from the Premier League unless they sign 'two or three quality players'.

Gerrard was speaking on BT Sport after Albion's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City yesterday. The Seagulls defended for long periods and had just 22 per cent possession in the game.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and a Lewis Dunk own goal in the final 20 minutes took City to victory. Talking about Brighton afterwards, Gerrard said: "For me, I think they could go down.

"I know it's only the first game of the season and they did show positive signs that they have got some organisation and I do rate Chris Hughton very much.

"But I think they need another two or three quality players to give them a chance."

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who was also in the BT studio, agreed with Gerrard.

