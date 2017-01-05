Levett wants Raiders to get off to a flyer in 2017

Worthing Raiders head coach Jody Levett is hoping his side can make a flying start to the new year.

Having lost their final five National 2 South games last year, Levett knows Raiders must start the second half of the season well.

An alarming run has seen Worthing collect just one league victory from their past ten outings, leaving them fourth from bottom and level on points with place-below Barnstaple as they entered the Christmas break.

Levett admits it is a position he did not expect to see Raiders in and knows his side face a real battle to turn things around.

On the season so far, he said: “It’s been a mixed bag so far, with a real lack of consistency.

“Our lack of away form and not always being able to see teams off has not helped.

“We’ve often had a lack of accuracy and some poor game management, which has resulted in us not closing matches out.

“A positive start to the new year is crucial, as we look to gain momentum to kick-start the second half of the season.”

Raiders start the new year with a home clash against tenth-placed Bury St Edmunds on Saturday (2pm).

Levett believes a return to winning ways could give his side the boost they need.

He said: “A good home performance and a win would certainly give us a real lift to start the new year.

“Injuries have certainly taken their toll over the first half of the season, but a significant number of these players are due to return during January, which will obviously be a huge boost.”

Raiders then face some stern challenges in January, so a desired strong start will not come easy.

After Saturday’s fixture, they also face Cinderford, who sit in eighth, second-placed Old Elthamians as well as Canterbury, who currently sit sixth in the standings.

With such a tough month to come, Levett has placed extra emphasis on starting well against Bury St Edmunds and said: “January will be a very tough month, which is why a positive start is important.

“However, it is not all about January, as no one game is more important than another.

“Apart from London Wild Geese, we play all of the teams around us at home. Exmouth, Barnstaple, Henley Hawks and Bury St Edmunds, so it is up to us and our fate remains very much in our own hands.”

