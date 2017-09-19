Leicester give stadium bans to three fans for 'unacceptable conduct' during Brighton match

Leicester have given three fans stadium bans for unacceptable conduct during their 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday, August 19.

In a statement today, the club said it is committed to protecting the matchday environment at the King Power Stadium and as a result has issued three bans varying in length from two to 12 months.

Two of those banned have also been subject to criminal proceedings, one resulting in a police caution and another a significant fine following the undertaking of a programme education delivered by Kick It Out – football’s equality and inclusion organisation.

Superintendent Steve Potter of Leicestershire Police was the match commander for the fixture against Brighton. He said: “We fully support the club’s decision to ban these individuals.

Their behaviour was inexcusable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with the club to ensure those who are intent on disrupting the enjoyment for others are robustly dealt with.”