Leggatt hits a hat-trick as Clymping cruise to victory

Sam Leggatt struck a hat-trick as Clymping Football Club cruised to a 5-1 home Southern Combination League Division 2 success over Worthing Town Leisure on Saturday.

As well as three from Leggatt, Jordan Varza and Ryan Stevens both struck as Clymping recorded their most emphatic win to date this season.

Clymping boss Dan Lawrence felt it was an impressive display and said: “We were really good on Saturday.

“At the start of the season, I wanted a clinical finisher and now I’ve got three.

“Sam got a well deserved hat-trick but in Charlie Lowdell and Tom Foxon, I’ve got a couple more goalscorers as well.

“We should have beaten Roffey last week but this performance made up for not winning that one.

“After our last game, I said if we continue to produce that level of performance we’ll win more games than we lose, which this victory showed.

“If we continue to produce what we did against Worthing Leisure then I don’t think too many teams will be able to deal with us.

“We’ve been really good in the past couple of matches and this victory is something to build from now.”

Varza’s fine free-kick gave Clymping a deserved lead on 23 minutes.

Several chances were missed before Clymping had a second a minute before the break.

Leggatt got on the end of Foxon’s pass before slotting past James Everett in Leisure’s goal.

It was the same pair who combined for the home side’s third 23 minutes after the break.

Foxon found Leggatt and he calmly fired home his second of the game.

Stevens made sure of all three points eight minutes from time, with Foxon making it a hat-trick of assists.

Lacklustre defending allowed Ricky Neenan to reduce the deficit back to three but Leisure were never going to get back into it.

With a minute to go, recent recruit Leggatt completed his hat-trick after being picked out by Foxon for the third time.

Clymping welcome Lancing United in the league on Saturday.

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Varza, Moore, Potts, Precious; Schwar, Stevens, J.Fuller; Foxon, Leggatt, Lowdell. Subs: Bird (Schwar), Brett (J.Fuller), E.Fuller.

