Lawrence wants a more consistent campaign from Clymping

Daniel Lawrence looked ahead to his second full term in charge at Clymping Football Club and said: "I want to see more consistency this season."

Clymping finished fourth from bottom in the Southern Combination League Division 2 standings last season.

For Lawrence and many of his squad it was a first full campaign at this level but he feels both the team and himself have learnt from mistakes over the course of the previous campaign.

Clymping boss Lawrence has managed to keep hold of all of last season's team and added both Tom Baker and Mikey Robinson.

With the group remaining together, Lawrence is hopeful the squad will be better equipped to deal with what may be thrown at them this season.

He said: "Consistency is what I'm looking for this season. We were brilliant in games last year, then the following week we'd play within ourselves.

"My squad is good enough to beat any team in this league without a doubt, it's just about them showing what they are capable of now."

Clymping have been handed a tricky start with two away games in the first week of this season.

Saturday's opener sees them travel to last season's runners-up Jarvis Brook, then a trip to third-placed finishers Sidlesham comes three days later.

Clymping will continue to play home games at Littlehampton FC's Sportsfield ground this season but Lawrence is confident it will have no effect on his team.

He added: "Our first couple of games are tough against teams that finished in the top three last season.

"We've worked really hard, had a good pre-season, now it's just about showing what we can do in this division."

