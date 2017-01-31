Lawrence laments lacklustre Clymping

Dan Lawrence was less than impressed with Clymping Football Club’s display on Saturday.

Nick Precious struck on the half-hour mark to fire them ahead but goals from Nicolas Eadie and Tod Brennan helped Montpelier Villa to a 2-1 comeback success.

Clymping manager Lawrence felt several players did not give their best and made his feelings known at the final whistle.

He said: “I was really frustrated after this defeat. You don't mind losing if the players are giving everything, but I felt a few weren’t.

“We’re going out each week thinking we are better than this team but if you are not willing to put the effort in you won’t win matches in this league.

“Maybe a few of the players are thinking they are better than this team, I’m not sure. Everyone needs to work and give everything they have in every game if we want results.”

In a game played at Littlehampton FC’s Sportsfield home, Clymping were lacklustre in the opening 20 minutes, but found themselves ahead on the half-hour thanks to a strike from Precious.

Eadie then levelled for Montpelier a minute before the break to ensure it was all square at 1-1.

Villa were dominant in the second half and got the winner 16 minutes from time.

Brennan got in behind, before rounding Dean Brook-Marsh in Clymping’s goal, then slotting into an empty net.

Clymping travel to Rottingdean Village in the league on Saturday.

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Stevens, Schwar, Sharpe, Hodder; Potts, Precious, Chandler; Leggatt, Foxon, Winter. Subs: Walden (Chandler), Capeling (Hodder), Moore.

