Lawrence delighted with ‘brilliant’ showing

Charlie Lowdell and Tom Foxon both bagged braces as Clymping Football Club got their Southern Combination League Division 2 campaign underway with a 5-3 win at Montpelier Villa on Saturday.

As well as two for both Foxon and Lowdell, Phil Reid also netted as new boss Dan Lawrence got his managerial career up and running with three points.

After returning for pre-season early, Lawrence admits that decision paid dividends with a glowing display.

He said: “It was a brilliant performance from us.

“We played some really good football at times and it gives me real confidence going forward.

“To go away against a decent side, score five times and win is very pleasing.

“There were so many positives to take and it sets us up nicely for the rest of the season now.

“The only downside for me was the fact we conceded from three set-pieces but we’ll look to improve in defensive areas.”

Reid fired Clymping ahead on 16 minutes but Liam Downes levelled things up 12 minutes later.

Foxon got his first on the half-hour before Clymping were pegged back once again a minute later through another Downes strike.

Lowdell notched his first goal in his first competitive game for Clymping on 51 minutes, then Foxon got a second with 20 minutes to go.

Lowdell added a fifth on 76 minutes to make it 5-2.

Villa were given some faint hope as Dave MacNeill headed home with three minutes left but it ended 5-3.

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Brett, Potts, Stevens, Hodder; Hudson, Reid; Maizi, Varza, Lowdell; Foxon. Subs: Fuller (Hodder), Bird (Hudson).

