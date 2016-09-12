Late strikes take Golds through in FA Vase

Littlehampton Football Club manager Ady Baker praised his side’s performance after a 2-0 win over division-lower Saltdean in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Golds banked £600 prize money for the win and will now travel to Combined Counties League Division 1 leaders AC London in the next round on Septmber 24.

Baker was pleased with the way his side bounced back after a 4-2 derby defeat at Arundel last week and said: “They have a strong side but we played well and it was probably our best performance of the season.

“We set a game plan, changed our formation slightly and it was pleasing to see the players carry out what we had worked on in training on Thursday.

“After a poor performance against Arundel, the performance was the most pleasing thing on Saturday as it put the Arundel game to bed.”

Ben Gray, Chris Darwin and Dean Janman went close for Littlehampton, before they went ahead 13 minutes from time. Marshall Ball did well down the left and threaded a ball through for Gray, who rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Littlehampton doubled their lead four minutes later when Janman’s free kick was spilled by the Saltdean keeper and forced home by Josh Bates, although the Golds players have since been debating whether Janman’s shot had already crossed the line.

Gray almost added a third late on but was denied by the visiting keeper.

LITTLEHAMPTON: Hutchings; Peters, Bates, McKay, Ball; Kew, Farrell, O’Connor, Cole; Gray, Darwin. Subs: Janman (Farrell 55), Chaplin (Peters 60), Slade.

