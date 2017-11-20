Lampton leaves role as Wick chairman

Rodney Lampton stepped down as chairman of Wick Football Club with immediate effect yesterday.

Lampton, who took full control at Crabtree Park back in August, has decided to walk away after less than four months at the club.

After being installed as chairman, Lampton had ambitious plans both on and off-the-field. The businessman hoped to make Wick one of the most successful non-league teams in the area and also outlined his intentions to develop the club's Crabtree Park home.

Lampton cited personal reasons as he stepped aside from his role and said: "I'd like to thank everyone for the support shown and please do continue to support the great club that Wick is."

Wick announced Lampton had left in a statement yesterday and said more announcements will follow in due course.

Lampton played a pivotal role in bringing long-term friend and former Premier League forward Marcus Bent to Wick back in September.

Bent has yet to feature for the club, as the club needed international clearance, and boss Lee Baldwin feels it as unlikely he will feature now.

Baldwin said: "It's not really my place to comment on Rondey's departure but I believe an announcement will be made by the club in the coming days.

"It's not all doom and gloom with Rodney gone, as some people have been saying, there is something to come.

"One thing this does put in doubt is whether Marcus (Bent) will ever play for Wick now. This has been something which has dragged on for so long, I'll never say never, but it isn't looking likely he'll play now."

After going top of the Southern Combination League Division 1 last weekend, Wick dropped back down to second on Saturday.

Second half goals from Wayne Wilkinson and Gary Ingram helped third-placed Langney Wanderers to a 2-0 win at Crabtree Park, while Little Common got back to winning ways to move back above Wick.

Baldwin was less than impressed with his side's display and said: "I'd say it was the worst we've played all season. Kieron Playle-Howard had two really good chances early on, which if one of those goes in it's a different game.

"It wasn't really a game of football, it was a real battle, which Langney managed to come out on top in.

"This group are the best team I've ever been involved with in terms of responding after setbacks and I'll be expecting the same again."

Playle-Howard twice missed opportunities as Langney were lucky to go in at half-time level.

Wilkinson made Wick pay by breaking the deadlock on the hour, then Ingram made it 2-0 ten minutes from time.

Wick will be looking to bounce back with victory when they travel to Steyning Town on Saturday.

WICK: Belcher; Eyres, Barratt, Northeast, Bingham; Weir, Bunker, Playle-Howard; Kew, Irish, Mepham. Subs: Cody (Mepham), Wimble (Hawkes), Playle-Howard (Bunker), Cox, Hendrick.